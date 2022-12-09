79°
Trial for woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend delayed due to investigator's medical emergency
BATON ROUGE - The trial for a woman who allegedly poisoned her husband and long-term boyfriend in 2015 and 2016 was delayed until Monday due to an investigator's medical emergency.
The trial for Meshell Hale, which was already delayed due to a different investigator skipping the trial and having a warrant issued for her arrest, was delayed once again until Monday, December 12 when NOPD detective Sgt. Deborah Norman Pruitt reportedly suffered a diabetic emergency.
Before the trial was put into recess, evidence seized from Hale's phone showed past web searches for "heart-stopping drugs," "how to conceal flex strap handcuff markings," and "barium," the poison found in both men's systems.
