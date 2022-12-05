74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman headed to trial after allegedly poisoning two husbands

58 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, December 05 2022 Dec 5, 2022 December 05, 2022 10:32 AM December 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Meshell Hale's mugshot from 2018 arrest

BATON ROUGE - A woman accused of second-degree murder after she allegedly poisoned two of her husbands is on trial Monday.

Meshell Hale was originally arrested in 2018 after a warrant was issued claiming she had poisoned Damian Skipper in June of 2015, a man she referred to as her husband. Hale reportedly used barium acetate, a powerful poison, to kill him, and his death was originally attributed to a heart attack, but this was changed after an autopsy report found the compound in his system. 

Another man, Arthur Noflin, was reportedly killed and his car set ablaze in New Orleans in March of 2016. Hale reported him missing several days later, and no one was ever arrested for his death. An investigation found Noflin had been sick from poisoning prior to his death.

Hale claimed to be married to Skipper but, according to investigators, was documented to be married to Noflin. Hale was also the sole beneficiary of Noflin's $750,000 insurance policy.

Hale's trial was set to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days