76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trial date set for woman accused of murdering 4-year-old Loranger girl

2 hours 44 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, July 24 2024 Jul 24, 2024 July 24, 2024 3:45 PM July 24, 2024 in News
Source: WAPT
By: WBRZ Staff

JACKSON, Miss. - A woman who was arrested in connection with the murder of a four-year-old girl after the child was abducted from her Tangipahoa Parish home is set to stand trial in 2025. 

According to WAPT, Victoria Cox's trial has been set for March 24, 2025. She is charged with capital murder, kidnapping and sexual battery. 

Cox was arrested at the end of a double homicide and kidnapping investigation that started in Loranger. Officials said they found 35-year-old Callie Brunett dead in her Tangipahoa Parish home on June 13 and her two daughters, Erin and Jalie, missing. Deputies said Daniel Callihan and Victoria Cox kidnapped the girls and brought them to Jackson where they killed Erin. 

Trending News

Callihan and Cox were arrested in Mississippi. They face charges in both states. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days