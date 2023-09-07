Trial date set for Addis police officer involved in deadly crash

BRUSLY - An Addis police officer facing criminal charges after a deadly police chase crash that left two high schoolers dead has a date set for his trial.

David Cauthron, 42, was arrested and charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring after he was involved in a police chase and crashed into another vehicle when he ran a red light.

The police unit struck the victims' car, pushing it into the median of the highway. Two of the occupants, 17-year-old Maggie Dunn and 16-year-old Caroline Gill, were pronounced dead, and a third victim, Dunn's teenage brother, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Cauthron's trial was set for March 18, 2024.