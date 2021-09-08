88°
Tree falls on truck, narrowly misses people inside

1 week 2 days 14 hours ago Sunday, August 29 2021 Aug 29, 2021 August 29, 2021 10:57 PM August 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: Sheriff Jason Ard

ALBANY - At least two people were in a silver truck right before a tree fell down and smashed the bed. 

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the accident happened at the end of South Cafe Line Road in Albany. 

Ard added that the people who were in the vehicle made it out okay. 

Radar
7 Days