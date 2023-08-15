Tree falls on powerlines, causes power surge fire that displaces three

BATON ROUGE - Three residents were displaced Monday when a tree fell on nearby powerlines and caused a power surge fire.

Firefights said they arrived at the home on Balis Drive Monday evening to find smoke coming from the home. Inside, the fire was already out, but the cause of the fire had been a tree falling on a nearby powerline, which resulted in a power surge.

The Red Cross assisted three residents who were displaced. No injuries were reported.

Several agencies responded to the fire, including the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the St. George Fire Department, EMS, and Entergy.