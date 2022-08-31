Tree falls on car in Ascension Parish during severe weather Tuesday afternoon

82°
Wednesday, August 31 2022
By: Sarah Lawrence

GEISMAR - Firefighters pulled a driver from their car after a tree fell on it during severe weather in the parish Tuesday.

Firefighters with the Geismar Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the intersection of Bluff Road and Highway 74 to find a tree had fallen on a car with the driver still inside. They were able to remove the tree limbs and pull the driver out.

The department did not report any severe injuries. 

