Tree falls on car in Ascension Parish during severe weather Tuesday afternoon

GEISMAR - Firefighters pulled a driver from their car after a tree fell on it during severe weather in the parish Tuesday.

Firefighters with the Geismar Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the intersection of Bluff Road and Highway 74 to find a tree had fallen on a car with the driver still inside. They were able to remove the tree limbs and pull the driver out.

The department did not report any severe injuries.