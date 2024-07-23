77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Treasurer: State revenues increased 3 percent for January

8 years 5 months 1 week ago Monday, February 15 2016 Feb 15, 2016 February 15, 2016 11:43 AM February 15, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

BATON ROUGE - The State Department of the Treasury says reports indicate total revenue for January 2016 saw a three percent increase over December of last year.

Sales tax, severance tax and corporation/franchise tax receipts are down from last year in the 2015-16 fiscal year, but individual income tax revenue is up slightly.

December saw total state revenue down by 15 percent, while state revenues improved three percent.

You can click here to dive into the numbers for yourself in the full report.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days