Treasurer: State revenues increased 3 percent for January
BATON ROUGE - The State Department of the Treasury says reports indicate total revenue for January 2016 saw a three percent increase over December of last year.
Sales tax, severance tax and corporation/franchise tax receipts are down from last year in the 2015-16 fiscal year, but individual income tax revenue is up slightly.
December saw total state revenue down by 15 percent, while state revenues improved three percent.
You can click here to dive into the numbers for yourself in the full report.
