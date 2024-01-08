Treacherous travel in Louisiana today: First step for staying safe is 'Stay off the roads'

BATON ROUGE — With treacherous travel conditions expected Monday as a strong storm system rolls through the state, Louisiana highway officials list "Do not drive" as their first safety tip for dealing with bad weather.

The Storm Prediction Center says there is an enhanced risk of severe weather across southern Louisiana on Monday, with rain most of the day and the worst of the storms arriving in the Baton Rouge area after nightfall.

Ahead of the storm, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development should follow these tips:

Do not drive, unless you must.

Do not drive distracted.

Be aware of wind gusts.

Avoid driving through areas with downed power lines or other debris.

Never use cruise control when visibility is low or the road is wet.

Plan for more travel time.

Leave extra room between vehicles.

Always use headlights when windshield wipers are on. It is a law.

Never move or drive around any road-closed signs/barricades.

It's possible the agency could close ferries or even roads if winds and visibility are bad enough.

Travel information is available at www.511la.org or by dialing 511. Additional information can be found at DOTD's Facebook and Twitter pages.