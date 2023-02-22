Tre Morgan hits for cycle as part of #1 LSU baseball's 18-4 thrashing of Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. – Not since Mikie Mahtook in 2010 had an LSU baseball player hit for the cycle. Those record books got rewritten Tuesday as LSU first baseman Tre’ Morgan hit for the cycle to propel the top-ranked Tigers to an 18-4 run-rule victory in seven innings over Southern.

LSU moved to 4-0 on the year, and Southern fell to 3-1 on the season.

Morgan posted a 4-for-5 line and registered his cycle the "natural" way. Starting with a single in the second, a double in the third, and a triple in the fifth. Saving the best for last, Morgan clubbled a homer to right field in the sixth, officially completing the rare feat.

“A cycle and eight RBI, that’s a pretty nice day,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson about Morgan’s effort. “Tre’ hit into a lot of tough luck over the weekend (vs. Western Michigan), but the numbers didn’t reflect the quality of his plate appearances. The numbers from the weekend didn’t tell the whole story, but the numbers certainly did tell the story today.”

LSU right-hander Christian Little (1-0) picked up the win Tuesday, entering the game in the third inning and firing 3.2 innings with six strikeouts. He threw 43 pitches while allowing just one hit and one walk. He fanned six of the 12 batters he faced.

The Tigers head to the Round Rock Classic this weekend to take on three different teams at Dell Diamond. LSU starts the weekend facing Kansas State at 2 p.m. CT Friday, followed by Iowa Saturday at noon CT and Sam Houston State Sunday at 4:00 p.m. CT.