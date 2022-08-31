'Traveling Tigers' helping LSU fans travel to Sunday's sold out game in New Orleans

BATON ROUGE- The Tigers season opener against Florida State is right around the corner, and it is sold out, as fans are ready to pack the Superdome in purple and gold.

This comes after what tiger fans consider a down year in 2021.

Sally Stiel with the LSU Alumni Association says the excitement is through the roof this year, thanks to a new head coach, and hopes to pack the Dome with Tigers against Florida State.

"We've had a lot of excitement, and I think the fans will take over New Orleans this weekend," Stiel said.

But in order to take over the game, you have to get to the game. Traveling out of town, even if it's just down the road to New Orleans can always be tricky.

Stiel says the Traveling Tigers want to simplify that.

For Sunday's game, the group has a charter bus to take fans from Baton Rouge to a tailgate right outside the Dome.

It's nothing new. They have done this for about 30 years. Last year they even took fans on airplanes to California.

Stiel says Tiger fans are ready for the season to start.

"There's some excitement. There are some people who are coming from all over the country and are really ready to get back at football," Stiel said.

The Traveling Tigers will be among the thousands who will tailgate outside of the Dome Sunday.

"We're 700 fans strong this weekend at our tailgate alone. We're taking that energy into the Dome and we're taking over New Orleans this weekend," Stiel said.

If you do not have a ticket, you can catch the game on WBRZ Sunday night. Kickoff is at 6:30.