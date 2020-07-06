Traveling OMV worker tests positive for COVID-19, state shutters multiple locations

CLINTON – The OMV in Clinton is one of a handful either remaining closed or newly shut down because of coronavirus concerns, the state said in an announcement Monday afternoon.

Four locations were closed Monday and added to a list of nearly a dozen others that have already been closed because of possible exposure concerns.

Alexandria, Lafayette, Monroe and Shreveport offices were newly closed Monday after an OMV employee serving in an administrative role at the locations tested positive for coronavirus. The employee, who was not identified, did not have interactions with the public, the state said.

The employee apparently traversed the state – working at the locations on either end of I-49 and I-20.

With the closures announced Monday, fifteen OMV locations are shuttered as of July 6: Alexandria; Arcadia; Bogalusa; Clinton; Crowley; Dequincy; Harvey; Houma; Jonesboro; Lafayette; Lake Charles; Monroe; Oakdale; Shreveport and Tallulah.

