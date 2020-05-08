Trash piling up in capital area as residents hunker down at home

PORT ALLEN - One unforeseen side effect of the coronavirus outbreak is the spike in trash being produced.

With so many people stuck at home, rubbish is piling up quicker than sanitation services can keep up with.

"In the last month, month-and-a-half, two months, it's been terrible," Port Allen resident Kenneth Armour said about his trash collection service.

He says the service has gotten noticeably worse since the pandemic took hold of the state.

"And that's getting to be very annoying," Armour said.

West Baton Rouge Parish is now helping Republic Services with its trash collection since there is so much extra rubbish.

Armour's fiancée, Deborah Williams, believes that will help. She says her trash sits for days by the road before it's picked up.

"It would be good if the parish would help pick up all this trash that people got on side the road," Williams said.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, Republic has made changes to its collection service. The company has added more trucks to its residential routes

and has switched some commercial collection drivers over to residential areas.

The hours at the landfill have expanded to accommodate for the extra trash being collected during the pandemic.

Those delays in trash collection could last as long as the stay-at-home order is in place.