Transition plans for Angola, Dixon wardens announced

BATON ROUGE - The state Department of Corrections announced transition plans for the leaders at Louisiana's prisons after Angola warden Burl Cain said he will retire at the end of this year.

Cain made the announcement Wednesday, after investigations began into real estate deals between Cain and family members of favored inmates. The state legislative auditor and DOC are both looking into those deals.

Secretary James Le Blanc said Darrel Vannoy, the warden of Dixon Correctional Institute, will work with Cain as a transitional warden until Cain leaves on Jan. 1. The deputy warden at Dixon, Jason Kent, will move into the warden's job at that facility.

"It is important from a public safety perspective that there is a transition period at Louisiana State Penitentiary to maintain the stability of the 6,200 bed maximum security prison," said Le Blanc.

Le Blanc said due to civil service rules both those positions are temporary appointments until permanent placements can be made at a later date.