Train derails in Livingston Parish due to tree on tracks, knocks out power lines

WALKER- A train carrying non-toxic chemicals derailed at Walker's Corbin Avenue and Florida Boulevard/Highway 190 on Thursday morning.

The train derailed shortly before 6 a.m. due to a tree on the tracks. The cars also knocked down power lines as they left the tracks, causing outages in the area and creating a potential Hazmat situation.

Officials acted swiftly, closing Highway 190 and Corbin Avenue (both eastbound and westbound lanes) to address the situation.

Town of Livingston Police: Train derailment around North Corbin in the Walker area. Avoid Hwy 190. Cars off the track and power lines down. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) June 25, 2020