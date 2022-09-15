Train collides with semi truck in Donaldsonville; LA 70 expected to stay closed for hours

DONALDSONVILLE - A highway in Ascension Parish is expected to stay closed for much of Thursday after a crash involving a train and semi truck.

Photos showed the truck on its side at the intersection of LA 70 and LA 3089. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the road will likely stay closed for "several hours."

The sheriff's office said no one was seriously hurt in the crash.