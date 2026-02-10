Tangipahoa Parish deputies investigating death of 65-year-old inmate

AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are investigating the death of a 65-year-old inmate at the parish jail.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, Ernest Holden was found dead in bed in a medical observation area of the facility. He had been receiving treatment for abdominal pain since Sunday.

Holden had been in jail since December following a drug arrest by Hammond Police.

The TPSO Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this death, which will include an autopsy to determine the cause.