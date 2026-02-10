73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa Parish deputies investigating death of 65-year-old inmate

3 hours 28 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, February 10 2026 Feb 10, 2026 February 10, 2026 8:08 AM February 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are investigating the death of a 65-year-old inmate at the parish jail.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, Ernest Holden was found dead in bed in a medical observation area of the facility. He had been receiving treatment for abdominal pain since Sunday. 

Holden had been in jail since December following a drug arrest by Hammond Police.

The TPSO Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this death, which will include an autopsy to determine the cause.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days