Trailer containing original artwork, said to be worth thousands, allegedly stolen from artist's front yard
BATON ROUGE - A trailer containing original artwork, said to be worth thousands of dollars, was allegedly stolen from the artist's front yard.
According to the artist, Jo Lato, someone stole a 14-foot white enclosed trailer from his front yard on the 600 block of Maxine Drive in Magnolia Woods, sometime between late Thursday evening and early Friday morning.
Lato says the trailer contains various pieces of his original artwork with a said value of $15,000 to $20,000. Sculptures, paintings, and woodcut prints were among some of the artwork taken.
Lato urges anyone with information to notify either himself or BRPD.
