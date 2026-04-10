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BRPD says they have not yet identified suspect in Sycamore Street fatal shooting on 19-year-old

39 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, April 10 2026 Apr 10, 2026 April 10, 2026 12:58 PM April 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police said Friday that they have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 19-year-old along Sycamore Street earlier this week. 

According to a BRPD spokesperson, detectives are still investigating the death of Montrell Nover, who was killed in a shooting along Sycamore just off Beechwood Drive on Wednesday. 

BRPD officers on scene said the shooting was a result of an argument between two groups. BRPD said that Nover was outside his home when the shooting happened.

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