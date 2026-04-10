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Killian mayor thanks Gov. Landry after botched water system installation leaves town dry
KILLIAN — Killian Mayor Caleb Atwell thanked Gov. Jeff Landry on Friday after requesting his help following a failed water system installation that left residents without water for 37 hours.
Atwell posted a letter to the governor on social media Thursday, stating the town followed all state directives for the court-ordered sale of the water system to Magnolia Water. Still, despite Magnolia buying a filtration system, a failed installation left residents without water for over a day.
According to Atwell and emails obtained by WBRZ, Magnolia has not answered several questions about the project, including when the company will attempt to install the filter again and what the plan is for fixing the rest of the distribution system.
In late February, Mayor Caleb Atwell thanked Magnolia for delivering a new water filtration system, and three days later, he asked the company for a timeline on the installation.
On March 2, WBRZ reported that crews had started installing a new water filtration system, but Atwell says the installation was unsuccessful.
Ten days later, Alderman Wesley Bignair tells Magnolia that, since a pipe had blown, his constituents had been without water for nearly two days. Magnolia replied that there was a delay with underground piping, pushing back the timeline for the filter to go online.
On April 1, Atwell asked Magnolia about supplying bottled water when systems go down, and once again for a timeline on repairs. Atwell said since that last email, he hasn't gotten a response from Magnolia.
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"We need to know the answers to those questions," Atwell said.
On Friday, Atwell thanked Gov. Jeff Landry in a letter posted on social media after his staff helped to facilitate a meeting between the town and the company to resolve the issues.
"It is essential to acknowledge that Governor Landry bears no responsibility for the town's longstanding water issues, and we appreciate his continued willingness to provide support," Atwell wrote.
WBRZ has reached out to staff from the Governor's office and emailed Magnolia Water, asking for their response to the claims about their communication. At the time of publishing, neither entity has responded.
Read the full statement below:
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