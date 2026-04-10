20-year-old Lafayette woman dies in head-on crash with 18-wheeler in St. Mary Parish

PATTERSON — A Lafayette woman died after driving into oncoming traffic and crashing head-on into an 18-wheeler, Louisiana State Police said Friday.

Kylee Nobles, 20, was driving west in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 near Cotton Road in Patterson when she collided head-on with the 18-wheeler, LSP said.

Nobles was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

It was not immediately clear why Nobles was in the wrong lanes.