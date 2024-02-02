Tragic fire destroys mechanic shop in Denham Springs, owner now has to rebuild

DENHAM SPRINGS - Wednesday afternoon, Womack's Head and Body shop owner Remi Baker received news that brought him to tears; his shop had caught fire.

Baker and most of his employees were at lunch when the fire happened. When they returned to the shop, he wasn't able to get near it because of the smoke and flames. They weren't able to see the damage inside until the next day. Baker was struck with emotions.

Baker worked at the shop prior to taking ownership over forty years ago. Residents of the community said Baker poured his heart and soul into that shop and the community.

The night of the fire, Baker had a decision to face on whether to find another job or rebuild.

"Well, there's several families that live out here, and they make our living," Baker said. "So I made a decision to rebuild."

Baker and his crew showed up Friday and began cleaning the aftermath of the fire. They're not alone, though.

Multiple people have reached out or showed up to help and show support. Amanda Pearson, a relative of Baker, said it hurts seeing such devastating events happen to such kind hearted people.

"He has such a big heart for this community and for everyone," Pearson said. "Not just his customers, but his employees too. He is making sure not only his business is back up and going, but his employees are able to continue to work as well as they have families too."

Baker is in the process of finalizing a temporary location and getting equipment so the shop can be functioning within a few weeks.

He plans to rebuild his shop and have a re-grand opening in the next six months.