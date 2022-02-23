'Tragic accident:' 6-year-old fatally hit by truck in Slidell school parking lot

SLIDELL - A 6-year-old girl was hit by a truck and died Wednesday when she ran through a school parking lot after dismissal.

According to the Slidell Police Department, the tragic accident happened in the parking lot of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School shortly after 3:30 p.m.

"A group of school children were attempting to cross a parking lot. A school staff member, who was assigned to direct vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the parking lot, was controlling traffic at the time of the incident. For reasons still under investigation, a child accidentally ran out into the path of a truck, resulting in fatal injuries," police said in a statement.

Officers said the girl was taken to a hospital where she died.

Investigators said they do not believe the driver was being careless or speeding.