Traffic Update: Stalled vehicle cleared from I-10 EB at I-110/BR Airport

Friday, April 02 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Friday (April 2) morning traffic incident on I-10 EB at I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155B that temporarily caused lane blockage and congestion has been cleared from the roadway and all lanes are open.

The wreck, which was initially reported shortly after 7 a.m., involved a disabled tractor trailer and resulted in blockage of the right lane on I-10 East as well as stop-and-go traffic from LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A

As of 7:35 a.m., the incident has been cleared and traffic is expected to begin moving along as usual within moments. 

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

