Traffic Update: Spillway crash cleared
NEW ORLEANS - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a crash on I-10 EB between I-55 Merge/Exit 210 WB only and I-310/Boutte/Houma/Exit 220 in St. John the Baptist (New Orleans) has been cleared.
The incident, which was initially reported around 5 a.m., involved an accident along the right shoulder at mile marker 212.
As of 7 a.m., the wreck has been cleared.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
