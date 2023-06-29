97°
Latest Weather Blog
Traffic snarled throughout Baton Rouge as authorities deal with major wreck west of the river
BATON ROUGE - A major wreck on I-10 West not only had many drivers enduring long delays on the Basin Bridge but also had a knock-on effect for traffic in the capital city Thursday.
It comes as the capital area is dealing with an excessive heat warning.
The traffic mess stems from an 18-wheeler wreck on the westbound side of the interstate near Butte La Rose, which was first reported around 11 a.m. Thursday. I-10 was closed for hours at the crash scene, only reopening a little after 2:40 p.m.
I-10 West was also closed at LA 415 to cut down on traffic heading toward the Basin Bridge. The detour caused a chain reaction of delays winding through Baton Rouge, backing up traffic toward the 10/12 split.
That closure has since been lifted as well.
