Traffic snarled throughout Baton Rouge as authorities deal with major wreck west of the river

3 hours 13 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, June 29 2023 Jun 29, 2023 June 29, 2023 2:50 PM June 29, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A major wreck on I-10 West not only had many drivers enduring long delays on the Basin Bridge but also had a knock-on effect for traffic in the capital city Thursday.

It comes as the capital area is dealing with an excessive heat warning.

The traffic mess stems from an 18-wheeler wreck on the westbound side of the interstate near Butte La Rose, which was first reported around 11 a.m. Thursday. I-10 was closed for hours at the crash scene, only reopening a little after 2:40 p.m.

I-10 West was also closed at LA 415 to cut down on traffic heading toward the Basin Bridge. The detour caused a chain reaction of delays winding through Baton Rouge, backing up traffic toward the 10/12 split. 

That closure has since been lifted as well.

