Traffic mayhem could ensue at LSU on day of Garth Brooks concert

BATON ROUGE - Picture this: 102,000 screaming Garth Brooks fans packing Tiger Stadium to the brim on a Saturday night.

“When you think about an LSU football game, a lot of times, fans will leave at halftime or the third quarter. I don’t think anyone is leaving at halftime at the Garth Brooks concert," said Cody Worsham with LSU Athletics. "People are going to stay until the end, so we will expect heavy traffic after the concert."

Now, picture how a crowd that size will get in and out of LSU's campus all at the same time.

“We will be having contraflow after the concert. We do expect it to be pretty heavily trafficked after the concert," Worsham said.

As for parking, pre-paid spots are already sold out. Free parking will be available in certain lots, and day-of parking is costly but limited.

“The paid parking will open at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. and it’ll be very, very limited, so if you’re going to want to get one of those paid parking lots, you’ll want to get here as early as possible," Worsham said.

With multiple on-campus sporting events happening the same day, it's all the ingredients needed to create traffic mayhem. Officials recommend getting to campus as early as possible Saturday and downloading the Waze app, which will tell you what parking lots are open or closed.

“The earlier you get here on the day of the concert, the better," Worsham said.

Baton Rouge Police will be directing traffic, and some roads near campus will be closed off starting at 4 p.m.

You can find all the information you need to know about parking and traffic here.