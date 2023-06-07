Traffic lights along Perkins Road out Wednesday morning, cause heavy delays around BR

BATON ROUGE - Multiple traffic lights out along Perkins Road Wednesday morning caused heavy delays during the morning commuting hours.

The traffic lights at Perkins Road and Kenilworth as well as at College Drive were flashing red, turning the busy intersections into 4-way stops and the morning commute into a slog.

The lights had been out for at least three hours as of 8:30 a.m., but the light at Kenilworth was fixed shortly afterward. The light at Perkins and College was still out as of 8:45 a.m..

WBRZ reached out to the city for more information but did not receive an immediate response.