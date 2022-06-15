91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Traffic clears on I-10 West following accident

4 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, June 25 2017 Jun 25, 2017 June 25, 2017 4:15 PM June 25, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: DOTD

PORT ALLEN - Traffic has cleared up on I-10 West after an accident Sunday.

According to DOTD, all lanes of I-10 West have reopened in Ramah after the incident. 

Congestion from the accident has since cleared.

Check back for more updates.

