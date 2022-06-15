91°
Latest Weather Blog
Traffic clears on I-10 West following accident
PORT ALLEN - Traffic has cleared up on I-10 West after an accident Sunday.
According to DOTD, all lanes of I-10 West have reopened in Ramah after the incident.
Congestion from the accident has since cleared.
Check back for more updates.
Trending News
Keep up with Baton Rouge traffic using WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
Business owner hoping to leave Livingston controversy behind and start fresh in...
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
City Park Lake covered in algae and dead fish; officials hope new...
-
Task force headed to Donaldsonville after recent murders
Sports Video
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer
-
SAINTS: Vet QB Andy Dalton could serve as valuable backup if Winston...
-
Saints hope first-round pick Trevor Penning will help solidify the offensive line