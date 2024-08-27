96°
Traffic blocked to one lane at Club Deluxe Road, Southwest Railroad in Hammond after overturned 18-wheeler

2 hours 5 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, August 27 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — An overturned 18-wheeler in a Hammond roundabout blocked traffic in one lane near Club Deluxe Road and Southwest Railroad on Tuesday, Hammond Police said.

Crews are on-site managing the situation, officials said. Commuters can expect delays and should consider taking alternate routes if possible, officials added.

