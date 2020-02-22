59°
TRAFFIC: All lanes are open on I-10 East; 5 miles of congestion
BATON ROUGE - All lanes on east I-10 interstate are now open.
Expect heavy traffic if you plan on traveling east on I-10 Interstate.
An accident caused major congestion.
Traffic is 5 miles in length.
The center lane remains blocked I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge due to an accident. Congestion is 4 miles in length.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) February 22, 2020
All lanes are now open on I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge. Congestion is 5 miles in length.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) February 22, 2020
