TRAFFIC: All lanes are open on I-10 East; 5 miles of congestion

2 hours 44 minutes 24 seconds ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 February 22, 2020 2:33 PM February 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
Photo: DOTD

BATON ROUGE - All lanes on east I-10 interstate are now open. 

Expect heavy traffic if you plan on traveling east on I-10 Interstate.

An accident caused major congestion.

Traffic is 5 miles in length.

