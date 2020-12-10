Tracking sunshine and weekend rain

A foggy start, but a sunny finish for Thursday.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The Dense Fog Advisory is active until 9 am for the entire WBRZ viewing area. After 9 am the fog will lift and we will have mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Tonight temperatures will cool into the 50s and the fog will likely return in some spots.

Up Next: Friday is looking mostly dry until a front starts to spark up rain in the very late evening hours. That rain will move west to east over south Louisiana overnight into the morning hours of Saturday. Right now, the timing of the front is showing most of the rain clearing up by the late morning on Saturday. The rest of the day will be clear of showers (see Futurecast snapshot below), but some clouds will linger with temperatures in the low 70s. A few showers will be possible on Sunday afternoon as well with high temperatures dropping into the 50s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!