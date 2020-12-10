Latest Weather Blog
Tracking sunshine and weekend rain
A foggy start, but a sunny finish for Thursday.
THE FORECAST
Today and Tonight: The Dense Fog Advisory is active until 9 am for the entire WBRZ viewing area. After 9 am the fog will lift and we will have mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Tonight temperatures will cool into the 50s and the fog will likely return in some spots.
Up Next: Friday is looking mostly dry until a front starts to spark up rain in the very late evening hours. That rain will move west to east over south Louisiana overnight into the morning hours of Saturday. Right now, the timing of the front is showing most of the rain clearing up by the late morning on Saturday. The rest of the day will be clear of showers (see Futurecast snapshot below), but some clouds will linger with temperatures in the low 70s. A few showers will be possible on Sunday afternoon as well with high temperatures dropping into the 50s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FDA to meet Thursday regarding approval of Pfizer's COVID vaccine
-
Delays caused by Miss River Bridge crash begin to clear
-
West BR Police reportedly searching for male suspect tied to shooting
-
Police identify man killed on S. 20th Street Wednesday evening
-
Brusly speed sign is deciding who is naughty or nice this holiday...
Sports Video
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday