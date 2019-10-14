Trace Adkins marries long-time girlfriend in New Orleans

72°
Monday, October 14 2019
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
NEW ORLEANS - Country star, Trace Adkins married his longtime girlfriend, actress Victoria Pratt in New Orleans on Saturday. 

According to CNN, Blake Shelton officiated the union and Adkins took to social media to share a photo from the big day. 

Adkins and Pratt met in 2014, while they were working on the film, "The Virginian."

