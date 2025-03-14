TPSO: Man arrested for his alleged involvement in double shooting at Kentwood bar

KENTWOOD — A man involved in a double shooting at a bar located in Kentwood was arrested, according to deputies.

On Feb. 1, The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at a bar around 1:30 a.m. on the 78000 block along U.S. Highway 51. Two men, 26 and 29, were transported to the hospital but were later released.

Detectives identified the shooter as Carlones Lee Coleman Jr., 25. Throughout the investigation, detectives learned that Coleman was already at the bar before the two men had arrived and had even gathered with another group of people outside the establishment.

TPSO investigators said that sometime during his outing ,Coleman started a dispute with the group, and as one of the victims attempted to de-escalate the situation, he pulled out a gun and shot the individual along with the man that accompanied him.

One of the victims drove to a nearby neighborhood where residents in the area called 911 and provided medical assistance until responders arrived while the other victim called 911 from the parking lot.

Detectives said during the search for Coleman, they were alerted that he tried to purchase a gun at a store in Hammond to which the sale declined because of his issued warrant.

He was found driving on West Thomas Street with a gun inside the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Coleman was arrested on March 11 and charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal discharge of a weapon.