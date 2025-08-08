Towne Center at Cedar Lodge bought by New York-based company for $81 million

BATON ROUGE — Towne Center at Cedar Lodge, the shopping center anchored by Whole Foods Market at the corner of Jefferson Highway and Corporate Boulevard, has been sold for $81 million, The Advocate reports.

Records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court on Thursday say that New York shopping center operator DLC Management bought the shopping center, which also contains Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar, P.F. Chang's, The Gap, Nike and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse.

Towne Center opened about 20 years ago and will soon be the home of a new Barnes and Noble location.

Towne Center will be DLC's first property in Louisiana, expanding its 21-state portfolio.

Moody Rambin, a Houston-based commercial real estate company, purchased the majority share of Towne Center in February 2016 alongside American National Insurance Company, with Streetwise Retail managing the lease and marketing strategy for Towne Center since.