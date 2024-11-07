Latest Weather Blog
Town of Livingston starts mosquito spraying
LIVINGSTON - The town of Livingston is the second place in Livingston Parish to start its own mosquito abatement program this year.
This comes after Livingston Parish Mosquito Abatement shut down nearly two years ago after the program ran out of money. That program recently donated one mosquito spraying truck to Denham Springs, Livingston and Walker. The Denham Springs program is off and running, and now Livingston's program is moving along.
Livingston will spray for its third time Thursday night, taking about four hours to cover the entire town limits. The town spent about $1,500 on chemicals to knock down the population of the pesky mosquitoes. Some residents say they're already noticing an improvement.
"When we go outside they're all over us, but now lately here since that first spray I can tell the difference," said Lethen Gill.
Right now, the mosquito spraying comes at no cost to residents in Livingston. However, town leaders say the current program is just a trial run, and it could require residents to pay a small fee in the future. Some people say they are all for that as long as the program keeps mosquitoes at bay.
"I would, my husband, the other family members...we would to keep it going," said Linda Meyers.
"Well I'd prefer to pay a small fee for that. I'd be willing to do that," said Gill.
Livingston leaders say they have heard a lot of positive feedback so far. The city of Walker will start spraying when a driver gets certified to operate the truck.
