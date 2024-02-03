57°
Town of Livingston boil advisory in effect for Lod Stafford, Cane Market Road; lifted for rest of town

By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: The boil advisory is still in effect in Livingston for customers located on Lod Stafford and Cane Market Road, including all side streets off Cane Market and Lod Stafford, officials said Saturday.

Officials plan to flush the area and pull samples before 9 a.m. Sunday. The town will provide an update when the advisory is lifted.

LIVINGSTON - Livingston issued a boil advisory after a main water line being damaged led to a leak Thursday.

According to officials, a main water line was damaged at Ann and Ohio Street, resulting in a leak that led to valves being shut off and the boil advisories. 

The Town of Livingston will continue to post updates via their Facebook page. No other details are available at this time.

