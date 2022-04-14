TORNADO WATCH issued ahead of heavy storms this evening

The WBRZ Weather Team is tracking rain and thunderstorms that will move through the area into Wednesday night. Once a squall line and cold front pass, much quieter and more comfortable weather is expected.

Stream LIVE news here.

FLOOD WATCH ISSUED through Thursday morning. https://t.co/vv6OwL7kje — Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx) April 13, 2022

A FLOOD WATCH means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. For more on flooding safety, CLICK HERE.

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite, Pike and Wilkinson Counties until 12am Thursday.

A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.

In addition to a few damaging wind gusts up to 70mph, an isolated tornado is possible through midnight as a squall line moves east-southeast through southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.

Remember that the WBRZ WX App. is *free* on Apple and Android devices and can be used for breaking weather information, live radar, as well as daily and hourly forecast details. You can also use it to watch live coverage if power or broadcast signal is ever lost. For even more, plug in to the WBRZ Weather Team on Twitter and Facebook.

Tonight: Thunderstorms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and, though the threat is low, it is possible that an isolated tornado is spawned as well. Once again, heavy rain could lead to isolated street and poor drainage flooding issues. The showers and thunderstorms will continue until a squall line associated with a cold front pushes through between 8pm - midnight. Behind the line, rain will slowly taper and northerly winds will guide temperatures into the upper 50s.

Thursday and Beyond: Rainfall totals through the frontal passage on Thursday morning should generally be in the range of 1-3 inches, but locally higher amounts are possible. Once that cold front moves through early in the morning, clear and dry conditions are anticipated for the rest of the day. At this time, it appears as though the front will stall or even retreat back to the north as a warm front, keeping a few showers and thunderstorms around Friday into the upcoming weekend. Though severe weather is not expected, occasional showers could be something to watch and dodge during outdoor plans. Another pass of showers and storms will come in early Monday before we dry out and cool off for the middle of next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— severe storms and heavy rain—please have access to alerts this week. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

Tweets by WBRZweather