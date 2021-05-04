TORNADO WATCH for areas north of I-10

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for parishes and counties north of I-10 until 10pm tonight. A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.



*TORNADO WATCH* for the shaded area. We're tracking storms and will bring you warnings, if issued. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/ZAKGKkY0Bl — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) May 4, 2021

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for parts of the WBRZ viewing area until 1am Wednesday.

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH*** for the shaded area. We'll have updated forecasts and post warnings, if issued. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/A9lJzKn7Ui — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) May 4, 2021

THE FORECAST

Tuesday: There is a level 3/5 enhanced risk for severe weather issued for today. The Mississippi Counties are under a level 4/5 moderate risk. A mature squall line will progress east across southwest Mississippi and neighboring parishes in Louisiana into Tuesday evening. Widespread damaging winds and brief tornadoes are expected. The radar may be very active during school dismissal and evening commute time. Be sure to check current conditions, so you know where the heaviest storms are located. You can see live radar 24/7 on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android devices (Click the links to download).

Up Next: Wednesday morning will have a few leftover showers and storms mainly for areas south of Baton Rouge. Then the clearing will begin. Some drier air will move in and Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s. The drier air will allow for temperatures to drop into the upper 50s on Friday and Saturday morning. Mostly sunny and dry conditions will continue through the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—severe thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Saturday.

