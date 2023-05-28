Tornado watch in effect for WBRZ area

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for the viewing area, in effect until 7 p.m.

Periods of heavy rain are expected. Isolated severe storms are possible.

The period for severe storms will be fairly brief today, fading into the evening. The main threats will be gusty winds and an few isolated tornadoes. The rain threat will remain with us through Sunday.

As a cold front pushes through southeast Louisiana, it will slow down a bit, bringing some locally heavy rainfall for heavier storms. Considering the wet weather we saw last week, the ground won't be able to absorb as much this time around, so some localized flash flooding is also possible. We are currently also under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH since earlier this morning, until Sunday afternoon. Remember to avoid flooded roadways and to "Turn Around, Don’t Drown." Even a few inches of rushing water is enough to carry your vehicle.

