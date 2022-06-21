Tornado warning expires for East, West Baton Rouge parishes

UPDATE: The tornado warning has expired, though strong storms still persist in the area.

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of the WBRZ viewing area.

The Tornado Warning extends to east central West Baton Rouge Parish and central East Baton Rouge parish and is set to expire at 9:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Merrydale and Denham Springs moving west at 20 mph at 9:05 p.m.

Residents in these areas are advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.