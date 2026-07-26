94°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge students, families gather at 11th annual Back to School Expo
BATON ROUGE - Students and their families gathered at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center on Sunday afternoon to get prepped for the upcoming school year.
The 11th annual Back to School Expo, hosted for residents of Baton Rouge, was put together by Project 70805.
The event started at 2 p.m. and will continue until supplies run out. Organizers say children must be present to receive school supplies.
Trending News
To find a school supply distribution in your area, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Smalls Sliders opening new location in Hammond
-
Central Mayor Wade Evans announces he will not run for re-election
-
Sunday Journal: Great Flood of 2016, 10 years later
-
Southern football's Todd Lyght bringing wealth of experience to the bluff
-
The Kingfish are back: will the team stick this time?
Sports Video
-
Southern football's Todd Lyght bringing wealth of experience to the bluff
-
Southern football's Todd Lyght bringing wealth of experience to the bluff
-
The Kingfish are back: will the team stick this time?
-
5 Tigers named Preseason First Team All-SEC
-
Former LSU basketball star Angel Reese, also known as 'Bayou Barbie,' now...