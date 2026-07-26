Baton Rouge students, families gather at 11th annual Back to School Expo

BATON ROUGE - Students and their families gathered at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center on Sunday afternoon to get prepped for the upcoming school year.

The 11th annual Back to School Expo, hosted for residents of Baton Rouge, was put together by Project 70805.

The event started at 2 p.m. and will continue until supplies run out. Organizers say children must be present to receive school supplies.

To find a school supply distribution in your area, click here.