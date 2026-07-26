94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge students, families gather at 11th annual Back to School Expo

4 hours 29 seconds ago Sunday, July 26 2026 Jul 26, 2026 July 26, 2026 3:06 PM July 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Students and their families gathered at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center on Sunday afternoon to get prepped for the upcoming school year. 

The 11th annual Back to School Expo, hosted for residents of Baton Rouge, was put together by Project 70805. 

The event started at 2 p.m. and will continue until supplies run out. Organizers say children must be present to receive school supplies. 

Trending News

To find a school supply distribution in your area, click here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days