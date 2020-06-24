Tornado reported near West Baton Rouge-Pointe Coupee parish line Wednesday afternoon

NEW ROADS - A possible tornado was spotted near the West Baton Rouge-Pointe Coupee parish line as parts of the capital area was issued a tornado warning Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says the tornado is believed to have appeared around 2:30 in the area based on video evidence and damage in the area. The tornado was first reported by the West Baton Rouge Parish government.

Video shared on social media around that time shows what appears to be a tornado in the area of Rougon Road.

TORNADO WARNING includes Baton Rouge, Prairieville and Plaquemine until 3:30. https://t.co/5mXOdNVR7w — Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) June 24, 2020

The warning came hours after another suspected tornado caused serious damage in the Baton Rouge area, even lifting a vehicle out of a parking lot near I-10.

The tornado warning has since expired, but a flash flood watch remains in effect for most of the WBRZ viewing area.