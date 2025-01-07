Latest Weather Blog
Topgolf announces groundbreaking of new BR location
BATON ROUGE - Topgolf has confirmed it has broken ground on a location in Baton Rouge near the intersection of I-10 and Siegen Lane.
According to a news release, the new venue is slated to open between late 2018 and early 2019. The three-level venue will feature approximately 1,500 square feet of private event space and 72 climate-controlled hitting bays that can host up to six players at a time.
“We are thrilled that Topgolf is coming to Baton Rouge, marking its first location in the state of Louisiana,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “The internationally recognized sports and entertainment brand will bring with it 325 full-and part-time positions plus countless hours of fun.”
The company claims that Topgolf creates around 500 jobs with each location it builds.
Residents can track Topgolf's progress in Baton Rouge here.
