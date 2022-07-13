86°
Top-floor water leak floods lower levels of Shaw Center, including LSU art gallery

Wednesday, July 13 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: Shaw Center

BATON ROUGE - A water leak on the top level of the Shaw Center for the Arts caused the closure of Tsunami and the LSU Museum of Art.

Museum director Daniel Stetson said a water leak from the floor above caused water come down from the ceilings, causing damage to the ceilings, walls, cabinetry and floors in four different galleries in the 15,000 square-foot space. 

Two new exhibits, Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists, 1936 – Present and Mario Moore: Responding to History, were set to open Thursday but will be pushed back. 

Stetson said no art was damaged during the water incident. Crews are working with dehumidifiers and fans to draw the water out of the space. 

Chief Curator Michelle Schulte said nine staff members worked for two hours removing the art and putting in into storage, which was unaffected.

Schulte said a high-pressure water valve feeding into a water heater ruptured, causing the flooding. 

Stetson said he hopes to have the museum back open by Tuesday. 

Stroubes, the Manship Theater, the LSU MOA Store, the Glassell Gallery, Capital City Grill, and PJs Coffee are still open. 

