Tony's Seafood prepares for Good Friday, the 'Super Bowl of Crawfish Season'

BATON ROUGE — Tony's Seafood is gearing up for the Super Bowl of crawfish season: Good Friday.

Darren Pizzolato says they sell around 80,000 to 100,000 pounds of crawfish the week of Good Friday.

One week out from the holy day, 2une In's Abigail Whitam headed to Tony's Seafood to see how they are preparing.

Learn more about crawfish prices across the Capital region here.