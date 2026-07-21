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Ascension Parish learning center giving nonverbal autistic people a voice
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Coroner: 19-year-old fatally shot in front of Baker convenience store along Groom...
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Baker Police: 1 dead in shooting outside convenience store along Groom Road
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2une In Previews: Family Care and Health Expo offering free health services...
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Judge says Paramount and Warner must halt merger for at least two...