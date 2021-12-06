Tom Holland to don dancing shoes for upcoming Fred Astaire biopic

The star of Marvel's Spiderman franchise is trading in his super suit for a pair of dancing shoes.

According to Variety, 25-year-old Tom Holland will play the part of legendary actor and singing/dancing icon, Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic for Sony.

Holland officially confirmed the news Sunday, telling an Associated Press reporter, “The script came in a week ago. I haven’t read it yet; they haven’t given it to me... but I will be playing Fred Astaire.”

The Spiderman star is known for his abilities as a dancer. In fact, his acting career began with dancing as he performed in Billy Elliot the Musical for London audiences, playing the lead role on the West End from 2008 to 2010.

In 2017, Holland performed on “Lip Sync Battle,” which included singing and dancing to a mashup of “Singin’ in the Rain” and Rihanna’s “Umbrella.”

4 years ago today tom holland’s legendary lip sync battle aired for the first time. i’ll leave this here. pic.twitter.com/fgTJb2t4xR — jules (@webshootrs) May 7, 2021

Holland's portrayal of Astaire is expected to revive the essence of the remarkable entertainer's charisma and flawless routines that thrilled audiences for over 70 years.

Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers dancing to "Cheek to Cheek" in Top Hat (1935) pic.twitter.com/xAIeMLg97a — Old Hollywood (@TheOldHollywood) November 15, 2020

But at the moment, Holland's focus remains on his role as Peter Parker.

His most recent Spiderman film, “No Way Home,” debuts in theaters December 17.