92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Toddler pronounced dead after being hit by car in Central

3 hours 12 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, July 02 2025 Jul 2, 2025 July 02, 2025 9:55 AM July 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - A 2-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle in Central, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday.

The toddler allegedly ran in front of the car around 12:19 p.m. on Tuesday along Larch Meadow Circle when he was hit.

He was brought to the hospital by AirMed but was later pronounced dead.

The EBRSO said no charges would be pressed against the driver and that the incident was ruled an accident. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days