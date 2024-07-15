Toddler injured, two arrested on DWI charges after crash in West Feliciana Parish

ST. FRANCISVILLE — State Police said Monday that they arrested two Baton Rouge drivers in West Feliciana Parish for drunken driving after a two-vehicle crash left a toddler injured.

Zaria Brown, 23, and Walter Lopez, 29, were both arrested Sunday night for driving while intoxicated and vehicular negligent injury. Brown was also charged with a DWI with child endangerment after the 3-year-old in her car was injured.

Around 10:30 on Sunday night, troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 61 north of La. 10. Investigators said that Lopez was traveling south while Brown was traveling north. Lopez's Toyota Rav4 crossed over the median and hit Brown's Nissan Kicks.

Lopez sustained serious injuries from the crash and was brought to a nearby hospital. State Police said that he was impaired at the time of the crash and he was arrested.

Brown, who was not restrained at the time of the crash, also sustained serious injuries and was brought to a hospital, State Police said. She also displayed signs of impairment and was arrested.

Both arrestees were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Jail.